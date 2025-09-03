News

Taiwan: Rustichella d'Abruzzo, the king of Italian pasta, arrives in Taiwan.

by Adnkronos
by Adnkronos 0 comment

(Adnkronos) – September 2, 2025_ The prestigious Italian brand Rustichella d'Abruzzo, known as the "king of pasta," has been officially introduced in Taiwan by Dongyuan International. Founded in 1924 by Piero Peduzzi in Abruzzo, the brand combines tradition and innovation, offering high-quality pasta made with durum wheat and spring water. Renowned Taiwanese chef Wang Jiaping created five classic dishes using Rustichella pasta, demonstrating the exceptional versatility and unique flavor of these products. The news was reported by scooptw.com. Rustichella d'Abruzzo stands out for its commitment to sustainability, using eco-friendly packaging, and promoting Italian food culture in Taiwan. Fonte: https://www.scooptw.com —rassegna-stampa/[email protected] (Web Info)

Potrebbe interessarti

Giornata distrofia di Duchenne, campagna informativa Italfarmaco

Taiwan: Il re della pasta italiana Rustichella d’Abruzzo...

Pronto a salpare da Palermo Velando, il progetto...

Travolta e investita da un camion: morta sul...

Kim e la stretta di mano al presidente...

Mondiali pallavolo, oggi Italia-Polonia ai quarti: orario e...

Kim incontra Putin a Pechino, poi ‘cancella’ le...

Barilla, la storia dimenticata di Pasticcino il primo...

US Open, Djokovic e il balletto per la...

Djokovic: “Sinner e Alcaraz? Tutti si aspettano questa...