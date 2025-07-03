News

Japan: Sardinia protagonist at Expo 2025 in Osaka with a focus on culture and tourism

by Adnkronos
by Adnkronos 0 comment

(Adnkronos) – July 03, 2025_ Sardinia showcased its cultural and tourism traditions at Expo 2025 Osaka, during a press conference held on June 27. The theme of the event, "Sardinia: new experiences, more emotions in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea", highlighted the importance of the region in the Italian and international context. The representative of the Italian government, Mario Vattani, praised the impact of Sardinia, highlighting its contribution to science and culture, while Deputy Governor Giuseppe Meloni expressed surprise at the turnout at the Italian pavilion. The news was reported by travelspot.jp, highlighting the growing interest in Sardinia as a tourist destination. The event also included a thematic lunch with typical Sardinian dishes, offering a taste of Italian gastronomy to the participants. —rassegna-stampa/[email protected] (Web Info)

Potrebbe interessarti

Giappone: Sardegna protagonista all’Expo 2025 di Osaka con...

Vaiolo scimmie, in Italia primo caso del clade...

Spallanzani-Aeronautica, strategie di allerta da adottare in caso...

Gaza, “raid Israele su Gaza: 12 morti”. I...

Natalità, Ali (Organon): “Essenziale investire in resilienza demografica”

Natalità, Sciattella (Tor Vergata): “Con più Pma e...

Lavori edili nelle carceri, si indaga per corruzione:...

Fertilità, Rago (Asl Roma 2): “Equità accesso Pma...

Caldo fa invecchiare male e mina lo spirito...

Premio Strega, stasera il vincitore: chi sono i...