Japan: Sardinia protagonist at Expo 2025 in Osaka with a focus on culture and tourism

(Adnkronos) – July 03, 2025_ Sardinia showcased its cultural and tourism traditions at Expo 2025 Osaka, during a press conference held on June 27. The theme of the event, "Sardinia: new experiences, more emotions in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea", highlighted the importance of the region in the Italian and international context. The representative of the Italian government, Mario Vattani, praised the impact of Sardinia, highlighting its contribution to science and culture, while Deputy Governor Giuseppe Meloni expressed surprise at the turnout at the Italian pavilion. The news was reported by travelspot.jp, highlighting the growing interest in Sardinia as a tourist destination. The event also included a thematic lunch with typical Sardinian dishes, offering a taste of Italian gastronomy to the participants. —rassegna-stampa/[email protected] (Web Info)