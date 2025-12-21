(Adnkronos) – December 21, 2025_ In Chongqing, southwest China, Italian chef Francesco Sanna has created an innovative pizza that blends Italian cuisine with local Chinese flavors, using local chili peppers and Chongqing-style spiced chicken. Originally from Sardinia, Sanna works at the Niccolo Hotel, named after Niccolo Polo, father of Marco Polo, a symbol of the historic bond between Italy and China. The chef has lived in China for over sixteen years, exploring the country’s culinary diversity and adapting to local tastes, promoting cultural exchange based on respect for tradition. His cuisine combines Italian techniques with Chinese ingredients, also offering authentic Mediterranean dishes such as truffle pasta and Valencian paella. Chinaview.cn reports. This culinary experience demonstrates the growing interest and deep mutual understanding between Italy and China in the fields of gastronomy and culture.

