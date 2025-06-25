News

Singapore: Torno Subito celebrates first anniversary with an Italian touch

by Adnkronos
(Adnkronos) – June 24, 2025_ Torno Subito, the Singapore restaurant by celebrity chef Massimo Bottura, is celebrating its first anniversary with a new menu that celebrates Italian cuisine. Under the creative direction of Executive Chef Alessio Pirozzi, the restaurant combines Italian culinary traditions with contemporary influences, bringing a piece of Italy to the heart of Singapore. Inspired by personal memories and ingredients typical of Emilia-Romagna, the dishes reflect the authenticity and joy of Mediterranean cuisine. The news is reported by portfoliomagsg.com. Pirozzi, a native of Abruzzo, continues to honor Bottura's legacy while introducing his own culinary vision, creating a unique and engaging dining experience. —rassegna-stampa/[email protected] (Web Info)

